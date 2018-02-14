Downtown Sioux Falls Gives Big Bucks To Girl Scouts

Hat's off to DTSF for another successful fundraiser help more great folks around Sioux Falls!

Downtown Sioux Falls Gives is an annual charity program that raises funds over the holiday season by selling $15 coupon books in participating downtown retailer locations.

The program's efforts exceeded last year's record amount raised with some help from The First National Bank in Sioux Falls who purchased 275 coupon books as holiday gifts for staff.

Funds raised will go toward giving those interested the opportunity to discover the fun, friendship, and power of girls and adults together at Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

Dakota Horizons CEO stated: "We are overwhelmed with the generosity of the Downtown Sioux Falls community and cannot thank them enough for choosing Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons as this year’s recipient. To everyone who purchased a coupon book, thank you! Your contribution will help us reach more girls and provide each one with the Girl Scout leadership experience that gives them the courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place."

You can find out more about Downtown Sioux Falls at DTSF.com.

