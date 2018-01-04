Downtown Parking Sioux Falls Ramp Shall Proceed

Some due diligence was done before a crucial vote that paves the way for a new multi-use parking ramp and hotel. The elected official also deemed it necessary to reveal the facts to justify the action.

It was announced during the Sioux Falls City Council meeting and confirmed the next day in a press release that a hospitality partner would be joining the project which has been under close scrutiny. Councilor Christine Erickson had to do some digging to find the story.

“It wasn’t my news to share, but I called. I reached out. I said, ‘Here’s what I’m being told. Here’s the hang-ups. What are you doing?’ It was communicated back to me that there is a negotiation between Legacy and Lamont Companies to partner together and to remove one of the guarantors.”

That guarantor being Aaron Hultgren whose construction company is under investigation for its involvement with the Copper Lounge collapse. With her questions answered, Erickson felt confident in not holding up the project although she is frustrated about how tight city officials are with information.

“I think it should have been communicated in a proactive way. I think we could have probably saved a lot of drama and controversy over the last few weeks because I know that the private developers were working together to get the deal done.

Construction for the multi-use facility will be handled by the Journey Group of Sioux Falls with architecture provided by JLG Architects also of Sioux Falls.

The development agreement pending approval will be transferred to Village River Group, LLC, and will be managed by Lamont Companies of Aberdeen.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *