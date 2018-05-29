Downtown Library Hosting Fun Friday Summer Reading Kickoff

First Fridays are always a fun time in downtown Sioux Falls and this event adds even more activities for families to share. The Downtown Library at 200 North Dakota Avenue, is throwing a bash to celebrate their summer reading programs for children and teens on Friday, June 1, from 6 to 8 PM.

They'll have two food trucks there, so you can plan to make an evening of it, starting with supper. There will live entertainment from the Hanson Family, 5 kids plus mom and dad, who do amazing unicycle tricks and the "Juggling Tornado of Doom"!

They'll also have some water games, (so you may want to bring some extra clothes in case you get wet) rock-painting, and music. Teens can sharpen their puzzle-solving skills by participating in a Stranger Things escape room (on-site registration required; first-come, first-served). Of course there will be plenty of information about their "Libraries Rock" music-themed summer reading programs.

The programs for young kids and teens runs from June 1 through July 31. There are some really nice gift basket prizes to be won just for doing something you'll love, reading. The more books you read the better your chances of winning some great stuff, like:

A Disney prize basket - coloring book, dvd and more

A Lego prize basket - Lego kit, books and more

An Art gift basket - colored pencils, paints, sketch book and more

A Slime gift basket - Everything you need to have Slime fun

A cooking gift basket - cookbook, pans, spatulas and more

Anime, Harry Potter, Fantasy, DC Comics gift baskets and lots of others!

For more information call 605-367-8700m go to Siouxland Libraries and follow them on Facebook.

