The organization Downtown Sioux Falls has launched their "Downtown Gives" campaign, where they choose a new charity every Christmas to raise funds for through the sale of coupon books. The $15 coupon books will save shoppers money, while raising funds for this year's charity: Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

Last year’s downtown Holiday shopping season was stalled with the tragedy of the building collapse of the former Copper Lounge. This year businesses are embracing hope according to Brienne Maner with Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

"Our downtown retailers are so giving. This is a really beloved program for them because they do get to give back to the community but also important because it's promoting the Holiday shopping season in downtown Sioux Falls." says Maner. "As you remember we had a pretty tough season last year. We want to have a strong holiday season this year."

Last year, $6000 was raised for the Bishop Dudley hospitality house.

You can purchase the downtown gives $15 coupon books at any of the 30 participating retailers.