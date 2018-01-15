Downtown Burger Battle: The Asian Zing from Wiley’s Tavern
I'm on a quest to have all six entries in this year's Downtown Burger Battle. My second burger was The Asian Zing from Wiley's Tavern.
According to DTSF.com the burger is described as: "Hoisin infused 100% certified angus beef patty topped with a sweet Asian slaw finished with sriracha and cilantro lime aioli served on a fresh jumbo egg bun."
This burger, was messy, yet delicious. Seems to be the trend.
Like the Ode burger, this burger was also on an egg bun. I still don't know what that means, but they are tasty buns.
I was worried that the sriracha would make it too spicy, but it wasn't too bad. The sweetness did come through, but there was a good balance of sweet and salty.
I must have liked it because I ate the whole darn thing!
A few people said this burger doesn't 'look' as appetizing as the others, but don't let the look of it deceive you. It was scrumptious.
See Also: