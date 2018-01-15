I'm on a quest to have all six entries in this year's Downtown Burger Battle. My second burger was The Asian Zing from Wiley's Tavern.

According to DTSF.com the burger is described as: "Hoisin infused 100% certified angus beef patty topped with a sweet Asian slaw finished with sriracha and cilantro lime aioli served on a fresh jumbo egg bun."

This burger, was messy, yet delicious. Seems to be the trend.

Like the Ode burger, this burger was also on an egg bun. I still don't know what that means, but they are tasty buns.

I was worried that the sriracha would make it too spicy, but it wasn't too bad. The sweetness did come through, but there was a good balance of sweet and salty.

I must have liked it because I ate the whole darn thing!

A few people said this burger doesn't 'look' as appetizing as the others, but don't let the look of it deceive you. It was scrumptious.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *