Downtown Burger Battle: ‘The Harvester’ at The Market

The Market is the reigning champion in the Downtown Burger Battle so their burger this year has a lot to live up to.

The Harvester is described as: "Dedicated to their building’s history and the local farmers it’s supported. The freshly ground beef patty is topped with Chef Greg’s house-made bacon, Valley Side Ringneck Cheddar, garlic & parsley aioli and local greenhouse lettuce."

I give The Market credit for using all locally sourced stuff for the burger! The patty is Wagyu beef which is the same standard as Kobe beef and is from Elk Point.

I'm not always a fan of aioli because it's basically fancy mayonnaise and mayonnaise isn't really my thing, but this aioli was pretty good. The garlic and parsley aioli definitely came through. I would see it was both a positive and a negative for this burger. It was good, but I was tasting garlic for the rest of the day.

I did, however, like this bun the best. It was similar to a sourdough. I felt the thickness of the bun stood up to the juices from the burger better than some of the other buns did.

The burger also came with a house made ketchup. I honestly don't think they should even say it's ketchup because it was so distinct on its own. They should just say it's a housemaid sauce or something. It tasted familiar yet different. I couldn't quite figure out what was in it. It was good though.

I had to try a couple different times to get into The Market to try this burger, but it was worth it.

