Downtown Burger Battle 2019: Falls Landing Bar & Grill’s The Valhalla

Natasha/Hot 104.7

My journey to complete the 2019 Downtown Burger Battle continues!

I had never been to Falls Landing before so I was excited to check it out. It is located inside Country Inn & Suites on 8th Street.

Falls Landing's offering is called The Valhalla and is described as follows, "A burger topped with sweet and spicy bacon, a garlic and herb whipped cream cheese and sweet haystack onions."

Tommyjack's also had fried onions on their burger so I was curious how this would measure up. The Valhalla holds up for sure!

The Valhalla had not only fried onions, but also caramelized onions that helped with a touch of sweetness which paired nicely with the herb cream cheese! That herb cream cheese was everything!

And, I mean, the bacon. Bacon only makes things better.

I had Falls Landing homemade chips with the burger. They are made to order and dusted with parmesan cheese. Here's a little tidbit: take a homemade chip and get some of that herby cream cheese on it and that is a whole other bite of awesome in itself.

I mentioned the cream cheese/chip combination to our server and she said that's actually a great idea to serve them together. So, if you see that on Falls Landing's menu in the future, you're welcome.

Nine down, three to go!

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*

 

Filed Under: Downtown Burger Battle, dtsf, restaurants, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top