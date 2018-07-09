Download Our App, Win a Minnesota Twins Weekend for Four!

The Minnesota Twins are still in the race for the American League Central crown, hot on the heels of division-leading Cleveland Indians. And we want you to be able to cheer them on this weekend.

We have a special Minnesota Twins weekend prize package which includes 4 tickets to Saturday (July 14) AND Sunday (July 15) games against the Tampa Bay Rays. Plus we are throwing in 2 FREE buffets at Pizza Ranch so you grab something to eat before you hit the road.

To be eligible to win, simply download our mobile app and make sure you allow for notifications. Then on Wednesday, July 11, we will send out a SECRET CODE WORD that you can use to enter to win the prize package.