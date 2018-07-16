He is one of the true legends of Rock, having thrilled audiences for over 50 years. And now you can see Alice Cooper live!

With songs like "School's Out," "Poison," "I'm Eighteen," and "No More Mr. Nice Guy," the "Godfather of Shock Rock" has been thrilling audiences with his over-the-top concert performances. "He has drawn equally from horror films, vaudeville, and garage rock to pioneer a macabre and theatrical brand of rock designed to shock people" according to Stephen Thomas Erlewine.

And he's bringing it to the Washington Pavilion on August 5 and you could be there in the audience.

