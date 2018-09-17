Download MP3s of Metallica’s Sioux Falls Concert

I've been to a few concerts where I felt cheated. Metallica's concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center was made for us. The concert was epic and worth every penny. You got your money's worth.

If you bought a ticket to the show last week you already got a copy of their latest album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct. Now you can download the concert for free with your ticket stub.

To claim your download go to LiveMetallica.com and click on "Get Your Free Download." Follow the directions to enter the code and redeem your download.

It would probably be best to do this on a computer and not a cell phone or tablet since it is downloading a zip file with the individual songs in it.

If you missed the concert you can still purchase a download for $9.95, or even a CD copy of the show for $19.81.

My son who attended the first seven songs of the show with me was quite excited to relive it last night.

Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7