Double Overtime: Will the Twins Pull the Trade Trigger

The MLB trading deadline is almost upon us and teams are jockeying for position as the clock ticks down. The question is: what will the Minnesota Twins do?

They are on the cusp of making the playoffs, but are the set for a deep run? Should they mortgage the future in order to make a bigger splash in the playoffs? Or should the sell, and look to the future.

In this Double Overtime, Jeff takes a look at the options and what the future SHOULD hold for Joe Mauer.

