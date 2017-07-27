Double Overtime: The Great Frankenpickle Test

Recently, Jeff found out that a pickle company was going to produce "flavored" pickles. He then set out in an attempt to get them. Unfortunately, a certain large box retailer refused to release them early.

Undaunted, Jeff and his lowly intern decided the best plan of attack was to make their own flavored pickles. So, they bought jars of pickles, drained them, then refilled the jars with a variety of liquids, including fruit punch, Mt. Dew and (gag) Almond Milk.

Then came the day to test their Frankenpickles.