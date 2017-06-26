In this episode of Double Overtime, Jeff Thurn announces that he's no longer an NBA (Fan) Free Agent, and he's jumping on the Minnesota Timberwolves bandwagon.

And he has the Chicago Bulls' largess for that decision. Now that that the T'Wolves have Jimmy Butler in-house, along with NBA Draft pick Justin Patton, Jeff thinks Minnesota has leap-frogged into the top 4 among Western Conference teams.

Not only that, he thinks they have become an attractive potential landing spot for future free agents.

