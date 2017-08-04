Double Overtime: It’s All About the Pee

Leave it to Jeff to drag down the level of conversation once again. In this case, it's all about the pee. Not Jerry P, but the other kind of pee.

During one of their shows Jeff offered up his "services" to Jerry P if ever he were stung by a jellyfish. Turns out Jeff would be more than happy to pee on Jerry to help him out. One problem. That's an urban myth.

Of course the whole thing started when they learned that Jorge Posada, and Moisés Alou would urinate on their hands in order to build up callouses because neither wore batting gloves. No word if THIS is an urban legend.

