In this episode of Double Overtime Jeff Thurn says it's time to get excited about the Minnesota Timberwolves after the team traded for Jimmy Butler.

Not since the days of Cassell, Sprewell and the Big Ticket KG has he been this ecstatic about the team. As he points out Jimmy "Buckets" is a stud, and a top 15 player. Along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, both just outside that top 15, the Minnesota Timberwolves have their own "Big 3" and should challenge in the West.