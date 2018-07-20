Do’s and Don’ts for JazzFest Weekend in Sioux Falls

One of the most anticipated weekends of the summer when it comes to great entertainment is coming up this weekend. Yep, it's JazzFest weekend once again in Sioux Falls.

JazzFest 2018 starts this Friday, (July 20) at 6 PM when the Zero Ted Band takes the main stage at Yankton Trail Park.

This year's JazzFest is back to a two-day event. It's still free and still packed full of great live entertainment on two stages.

This year's headliners include Jimmie Vaughan Friday night, along with Nikki Hill performing Saturday night at 8 and Taj Mahal putting the wraps on another star-studded JazzFest Saturday at 10 PM.

Those familiar with the annual JazzFest event in Sioux Falls already know that parking on site can be challenging at times, especially as the day progresses. Remember that on site parking is limited and will run JazzFest guests $10.00 per vehicle. Use the entrance on Minnesota Avenue if you plan to drive your car to the event and park on site.

As a matter of fact, the parking situation is one of the reasons why JazzFest 2018 has teamed up with Lyft this year to provide rides to the park. KSFY TV reports that Lyft will have a pickup/drop off location near the park exit in the Hegg Companies parking lot at 1300 W. 57th Street.

There is also $4.00 round trip shuttle rides to JazzFest that will depart and return to the Lincoln High School parking lot. The shuttle times and locations are Friday (July 20) from 5:00 PM to 12:30 AM and Saturday, (July 21) from 11:00 AM to 12:30 AM.

Another great way to get to JazzFest is to ride your bike. There is direct access to the bike trails from inside Yankton Trail Park. Once inside, remember to utalize the bike valet provided this year by Spoke & Sport.

Want to stay on top of everything JazzFest 2018 has to offer? Download the mobile JazzFest app and use it as your electronic guide to this year's festival.

Here are a few JazzFest Do's and Don'ts for this upcoming weekend:

JazzFest is a FREE two-day event for all ages. There's also a special area at the event that's just for kids, with face painting, arts and crafts, musical games and inflatables.

The JazzFest folks recommend that you bring out your lawn chairs, blankets, and pillows, along with your sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen to protect you from that hot summer sun.

Since JazzFest is still a FREE event, no coolers are allowed. The proceeds from the beer, pop, and water sales all go to towards educational programming put on by Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues. The gang that puts on JazzFest and helps to keep it a free event each year.

Remember that a wide variety of food is on sale during the event. Everything from BBQ to fresh fruit.

Pets are not allowed in the park during JazzFest weekend as well. With the exception of “seeing eye” and “support” dogs.

Spectators are not allowed to video record JazzFest performing artists. Copyright violations will be prosecuted to the extent of the law.

Camping inside Yankton Trail Park is not allowed.

No tents or umbrellas are allowed at JazzFest. Because of the volume of people that attend each year, JazzFest officials want to make sure everyone has a great view of all the performing artists.

RV's are not allowed inside the park at JazzFest. They create unnecessary traffic problems, and take up too much space.

Two different ATM locations will be available at JazzFest. Plus most on site vendors also accept Visa, MasterCard and Discover Cards.

Finally, smoking is not permitted at JazzFest. The city of Sioux Falls passed a smoking ban that prohibits people from smoking tobacco in certain areas on city-owned property where people are likely to gather.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: