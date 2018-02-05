Lest you thought Pepsi had learned anything from the Kendall Jenner fiasco that ignited the internet last spring, the company is now back to roll out the latest in tone-deaf branding: "lady-friendly" Doritos.

In an interview with Freakonomics late last month, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi detailed the differences in the way men and women eat chips, suggesting that women, “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.” Men, on the other hand, "lick their fingers with great glee" and have no qualms about showering themselves in those "little broken pieces" once they've reached the bottom of the bag.

In response to this apparent contrast in gendered chip consumption, Doritos are developing chips that have "low-crunch" and less of that pesky flavor-sticking-to-fingers dilemma, but keep the "taste profile" intact. Oh, and also packaging that makes it easier for women to stow Doritos in their purses, because “women love to carry a snack in their purse," Nooyi said.

Needless to say, it went over about as well as those BIC pens for women , and that was back in 2012.