Don’t Take Your Fireworks to South Dakota’s State Parks

South Dakota's state parks are a great place to go, especially to celebrate a holiday like the Fourth of July. However, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is asking people to not bring fireworks to state parks.

The GFP is reminding visitors that discharging fireworks is prohibited on all lands owned or leased by GFP. This includes state parks, recreation areas, lakeside use areas, game production areas and nature areas. Discharging fireworks is also illegal within the boundaries of the Black Hills Forest Fire Protection District, national forests and national parks in South Dakota.

State park director Katie Ceroll adds that many of South Dakota's state parks are under fire restrictions due to drought conditions.

Source: South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks

