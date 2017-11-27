As we get into another Sioux Falls winter it's starting to get dark early, like just after noon. So, we're spending more time out and about in darkness broken by streetlights. And if any of Sioux Falls' 19,000 streetlight are broken, the City of Sioux Falls wants to know.

Streetlight outages can be reported by calling 605-373-6979, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 PM or by going to siouxfalls.org/streetlight.

To help the Electric Light Division find and fix broken streetlights fast, be sure to identify the location of the light pole as precisely as you can. That way workers can get the job done quickly and efficiently.

The following information can help greatly when submitting a report:

In a Residential Area : Please provide a house number that is directly adjacent to the pole with the outage.

Near an Intersection : In addition to the names of the streets, please provide the direction (north, south, east, west) and approximate distance from the intersection that the pole is from the corner.

In addition to the names of the streets, please provide the direction (north, south, east, west) and approximate distance from the intersection that the pole is from the corner. On Arterial Streets: Lights on arterial streets have an ID number plate on the pole. Please provide the name of the street the light is on, the nearest cross street, and if possible, the ID number on the pole tag if you are able to obtain it.