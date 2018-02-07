Don’t Put That Shovel Away Yet – More Snow Expected Thursday

It's getting to be that time of the winter when even the heartiest of the northern plains residents start to get sick of the cold and snow. It's not that we expect it be 80 degrees with a light breeze. We just would like a few days in the 20's maybe and give the streets a chance to dry out and clear off.

But, before we get any spring teases, we have another round of snow on the way. The National Weather Service says we can expect a few inches of snow to fall on the Sioux Empire Thursday (February 8). A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday until Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Sioux Falls has a pretty good chance of about half an inch of snow Wednesday night. Then the big show is expected to start Thursday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected to fall on the city Thursday evening. Three to four inches are expected in Sioux Falls by the time the system moves out early Friday.

The wind doesn't look to be too bad this time around, but as always be prepared for difficult travel Thursday.

Lyon IA-Rock-Davison-Hanson-McCook-Minnehaha-Douglas-Hutchinson- Turner-Lincoln SD- 341 PM CST Wed Feb 7 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 3 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 3 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

