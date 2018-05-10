Don’t Forget To ‘Fill The Bag’ Sioux Falls!

Once again the mail carriers of Sioux Falls are teaming up with Feeding South Dakota this weekend to help fight hunger in our communities.

This Saturday, May 12, is the 26th anuual NALC Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to benefit Feeding South Dakota. By this time you should have recieved a postcard and plastic shopping bag explaining how you can help with this food drive.

Remember to fill up your bag and leave it by your mail box on Saturday morning. The great mail carriers will be picking up the bags, boxes, or whatever you leave out and delievering the items to Feeding South Dakota.

Please remember NO GLASS items, fragil items, or things that need to be refridgerated.

Feeding South Dakota is the state's largest charitable hunger relief organization. Their mission is to eliminate hunger in South Dakota.

Thanks for doing your part to help your neighbors and Help Stamp Out Hunger!

See Also: