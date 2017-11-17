The Sanford Pentagon continues to be the premier place to play college basketball in and around the area and during Thanksgiving break you can head over to the Pentagon to watch some more fun games.

Four D1 teams will be competing in this years events as USD, Southern Mississippi, Youngstown State and Northern Colorado will invade the Pentagon during three days of games.

In addition to the three days of games at the Pentagon, there will be two days of "campus games'' in which the University of South Dakota will play Mount Marty along with Southern Miss playing Blue Mountain on Monday Nov. 20th.

Plus Northern Colorado will play Northern New Mexico College and Youngstown State will take on Westminster College on Tuesday Nov. 21st.

The games at the Pentagon will run from Friday Nov. 24th - Sunday Nov. 26th.