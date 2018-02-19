Do You Think You’re Sexy?

Rod Stewart sang it best, "If you want my body and you think I'm sexy, come on, honey, let me know." But unfortunately, not everybody has that much self confidence.

Priceonomics did a survey of 17,000 women from all over the country and asked them one question, "Do you consider yourself sexy?" Then they broke it down by state.

The top 10 states where women were most likely to say they did not consider themselves sexy were Maine, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Nebraska, Arkansas, Mississippi, Indiana, Tennessee, and Utah.

Hmmm, South Dakota was second least likely. Interesting.

The top 10 states where women did consider themselves sexy were Florida, Alaska, Delaware, New York, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas, and California.

I find it interesting that a lot of the states where women feel sexy are warmer states where they probably end up in a bathing suit more often. Seriously, that winter weight is no joke.

Also, Alaska doesn't fit into that theory, but there are way more dudes in Alaska than women so women probably feel more desirable. But I can't quite explain Delaware. Weird.

In conclusion, ladies of the midwest, especially South Dakota and Nebraska, we need to do some positive self talk or something to get our self- esteem up. I know I don't always feel that great about myself, but in the words of RuPaul, "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?"

