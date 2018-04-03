On these cold, blustery days in South Dakota who doesn't like to reach for a bit of 'comfort food'?

Google defines Comfort Food as food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking.

I define comfort food as everything on the list below. Sara Lee did a survey on our favorite comfort foods. What do you think is missing from their list of the '10 Most Popular Comfort Foods in America' ?

1. Pizza.

2. Burgers.

3. Fried chicken

4. French fries.

5. Pasta.

6. Mac and cheese.

7. Grilled cheese.

8. Mashed potatoes

9. Chili.

10. Tomato soup.

Sara Lee also talked about some of our other eating habits, like stress eating, saying Stress Eating is Real. There are many reasons Americans feel stressed and about 67% for us have turned to comfort food for relief from our day to day stress.

Another interesting finding is when it comes to comfort food, men are more likely to choose pizza, burgers, fried chicken and chili while women want french fries, mac and cheese, grilled cheese and mashed potatoes.

