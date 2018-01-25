Do You Remember Your First Cell Phone?

According to Wikipedia Motorola was the first company to produce a handheld mobile phone. Back in 1973 a Motorola researcher named Martin Cooper made the first mobile telephone call from handheld subscriber equipment.

Coopers first cell call was to a rival over at Bell Laboratories. I'm not sure, but I think he asked him: "Can you hear me now??"

Up until that point, there were mobile radiotelephones and other bulky car type phones, but it wasn't until that big white brick phone hit the market that used the term 'mobile' phone.

The first phone I had was one of those big black bag phones that I sat in between the front seats of my minivan and plugged into your cigarette lighter.

It felt James Bond-esque to be able to take and make phone calls while tooling down the interstate. And incredibly, those first cell phones were just phones. No camera. No video recorder. No Siri.

Since the first bag phone, I've had everything from the Motorola flip phone to a yellow Nokia Analog phone to my iPhone 6s.

The cell phone technology has come a long way since the '80s. Now rather than just a telephone in our pocket, we carry around a high tech computer, gaming system, and a digital recording and editing suite.

What was your first phone?

