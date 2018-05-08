Do You Remember Ray Szmanda? ‘Menards Guy’ Dies at 91

When I was a kid I had no idea that everyone on the TV commercials on my television didn't necessarily live in the same town as I did.

The Wendy's "where's the beef lady" and even Dave Thomas himself I figured I might run into them when I'm ordering a burger or a Frosty. Juan Valdez serving up Colombia Coffee or the grandma looking for help in the kitchen with Shake 'n Bake. For all I knew they lived up the road.

For more than two decades and with a huge smile on his face Ray Szmanda always told us to "Save Big Money at Menards!" Sadly, he passed away on Sunday (May 6) at the age 91.

Ray wasn't just the Menards guy for me and all the other South Dakota TV watchers his smile reached all over the Midwest.

According to CBS News:

Ray Szmanda was featured in advertising for Eau Claire-based Menard starting in 1976 until his retirement in 1998. He was known as “The Menards Guy.”

To learn more about Ray's career and life read the entire CBS News story.

