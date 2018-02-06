If you watch "The Bachelor," you may know Rebekah Martinez. She's the girl with the short, dark, pixie cut hair vying for the affection of former race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. on this season's show.

Recently, a newspaper in California ran a story about missing persons in Humboldt County and it turns out, Rebekah was on the list. Her mother had reported her missing November 12, 2017. The story is a tale of miscommunication. Rebekah was contacted by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and was taken off the list.

I wondered if there was a list of missing persons in South Dakota. A quick Google search took me to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office. Eight people appear on the website. One has been missing since 1984 and one as recently as 2013. One is deceased, but her remains have not been found

Have you seen any of these missing persons?

South Dakota Attorney General/atg.sd.gov

South Dakota Attorney General/atg.sd.gov

South Dakota Attorney General/atg.sd.gov

South Dakota Attorney General/atg.sd.gov

South Dakota Attorney General/atg.sd.gov

South Dakota Attorney General/atg.sd.gov

South Dakota Attorney General/atg.sd.gov

South Dakota Attorney General/atg.sd.gov

For more information on South Dakota Missing Persons, visit the South Dakota Attorney General's website .

See Also: