Do You Know What Your Teenagers Are Doing?

Recent crimes involving teenagers, some of them serious, have created increased concern for public officials. Many of these crimes could have been prevented if teens would have followed the curfew ordinance in Sioux Falls. Parents may not be aware of the curfew that applies to anyone under 18 years of age.

“Today I ask parents to take a very active role in the details and activities of their children’s day‑to‑day lives. You should know where your kids are, what they are doing, and who they are with, especially past 11 p.m.,” says Mayor Mike Huether.

The City’s “Curfew Hours” ordinance (§134.001) states that no minor under the age of 18 years shall be or remain in or upon the public streets, alleys, parks, playgrounds, public grounds, public places, public buildings, public places of amusement and entertainment, vacant lots, or other unsupervised public places within the city between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Some exceptions apply, such as when accompanied by a parent or guardian, returning home from work, or attending an official school, religious, or civic activity. A $114 citation can be issued for violations of this ordinance.

“Juvenile crime is increasing in Sioux Falls, and these crimes often are committed late at night and into the early morning hours. Some of the crimes have had very tragic consequences. It’s time to begin paying more attention, both as parents and as a community, to where our youth are late at night,” says Police Chief Matt Burns.