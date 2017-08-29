Do you Know these Suspects in a Credit Card Skimmer Investigation?

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says reports are coming in of fraudulent use of credit cards in the Sioux Falls region over the weekend of August 26. Suspects were caught on camera and police are looking for your tips.

Authorities believe the suspects may be driving a maroon and tan late 90's Chevy Tahoe.

If you have tips that could be helpful in the investigation, contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department at 605-367-4300 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Captain Jason Gearman says a possibly related incident was also discovered.

"A credit card skimmer was located at the Classic Corner station in Baltic in one of the gas pumps." said Gearman. "Deputies are checking other stations in the area and the investigation is ongoing."

Patrons of the Classic Corner station are being urged to check credit card statements to ensure no fraudulent charges have been made.

