Do You Have the New Fan Friendly Summit League App?

Wanna keep tabs on the Summit League tournament? Better get the new app.

KSFY TV is reporting there's a new smartphone app that's focused on enhancing the fan experience throughout this year's Summit League tournament weekend. The app, called "The Summit League" is free and can be found in the app store.

So what's different about this app, than the previous app that has been out for the past three years? The new app is all about the fans according to Bryan Miller, Executive Director for Sioux Falls Sports Authority.

Miller told KSFY TV, "The notifications are a little more proactive we can provide a little bit more connection between our sponsors and the fans. It kind of gives the fans the first chance to get to know about what is going on and then others will hear about it as we go."

Some of the features on the new app include; team rosters, live game stats, along with in-depth information about each of the players. The app has the ability for users to sign up for push notifications for the men's and women's games so you will never miss a highlight or a score, and something every Summit League fan should be excited about this year is the new FanFest feature.

This year fans will be able to leave games, go to FanFest next door at the Arena and then return to the game at the Denny Sanford Premier Center even though their ticket has already been scanned.

According to KSFY, the new Summit League app also features an interactive map of the FanFest booths in the Arena, as well as an interactive map of the Premier Center. In addition, it lists nearby businesses who will have special discounts for fans throughout the weekend. There's a concessions tab where fans can see what is available at the concession stands nearby throughout the Premier Center, along with a tab to view merchandise that's available and a complete schedule of events.

To get the app on your phone, go to the App Store, then type in "The Summit League." Once you've downloaded it, you will need to set up your preferences for push notifications.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: