Do You Have an Upcoming Winter Storm Named After You? 2017-2018 List:
The 2017 - 2018 winter storm name list has been released by the Weather Channel - and it looks like my 5th graders soccer team. The trendy names have been lampooned by social media as soon as it was unveiled last week.
According to Weather, the naming of the storms makes it easier to communicate them. So, yeah, you might not find your name on the Wall Drug key chain displays, but you might get a blizzard named after you.
- Aiden
- Benji
- Chloe
- Dylan
- Ethan
- Frankie
- Grayson
- Hunter
- Inga
- Jaxon
- Kalani
- Liam
- Mateo
- Noah
- Oliver
- Polly
- Quinn
- Riley
- Skylar
- Toby
- Uma
- Violet
- Wilbur
- Xanto
- Yvonne
- Zoey