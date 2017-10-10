Do You Have an Upcoming Winter Storm Named After You? 2017-2018 List:

The 2017 - 2018 winter storm name list has been released by the Weather Channel - and it looks like my 5th graders soccer team. The trendy names have been lampooned by social media as soon as it was unveiled last week.

According to Weather , the naming of the storms makes it easier to communicate them. So, yeah, you might not find your name on the Wall Drug key chain displays, but you might get a blizzard named after you.