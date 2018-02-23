This time of the year I really appreciate a good bowl of chili soup. And I do enjoy cooking my special recipe for chili.

My personal chili recipe has evolved over the years to include all sorts of ingredients that I don't necessarily volunteer to the those who I invite to enjoy a serving or two.

And according to a new survey from National Today I'm not alone in keeping my masterpiece a family secret. Apparently around 10% of us have a secret chili recipe that we'll never share with anyone.

Some other things this survey revealed are that around 68% of folks say they "love" chili while another 27% "like" it. While only about 5% of people would say that they dislike it.

The five most popular toppings or side dishes with chili are cheese, crackers, cornbread, sour cream, and tortilla chips. And 26% of chili eaters say like it as extra spicy as possible.

The International Chili Society says that chili was popularized during the Gold Rush of the mid-1800s. Cowboys and prospectors combined dried beef, fat, pepper, salt and chili peppers together into stackable rectangles or “chili bricks” that were then dumped into boiling water.

Do you have a "Secret" chili recipe?

