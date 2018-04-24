Do South Dakotans Like to Gamble? You Bet!

You wouldn't think a state that only has full-fledged casino gambling on Native American reservations and in Deadwood would rank high on a list of gambling-addicted places.

But in the case of South Dakota - think again.

WalletHub once again has the Mount Rushmore State right behind gambling mecca Nevada at the top of its list of the most gambling-addicted states in America.

The key ingredient for our ranking on this list is video lottery. The abundance of machines all across the state is helping to feed gambling fixes and push us toward the top of the list.

According to WalletHub's research, South Dakota is tied for first with Nevada and Oklahoma for most casinos per Capita.

When it comes to machines per Capita, the Mount Rushmore State trails only Nevada and Oklahoma.

So how much money are Americans losing gambling each year? WalletHub says over $100 billion. Male gamblers run up an average debt of between $55,000 and $90,000; for female that number is $15,000.

Top Five Most Gambling Addicted-States:

Nevada South Dakota Montana Mississippi Louisiana

Top Five Least Gambling Addicted-States:

46. North Carolina

47. Utah

48. Kentucky

49. Alabama

50. Nebraska

