Do People Really Believe Bunnies Lay Eggs?

Sure, you could understand little kids asking this question around Easter time. After all, they have been seeing rabbits in conjunction with eggs, baskets, candy and all things Spring and Easter. Therefore the bunny and egg connection might seem logical.

But for an adult not to know that rabbits do not lay eggs? (Google indicates they can get up to ten thousand searches a month on the subject). I don't know whether to laugh or despair. Is this an indicator of the failure of our educational systems in general or an indictment of education in certain regions or areas of the country?

Then I remember that it wasn't that long ago, that I wrote an article about people Googling the question; "Does chocolate milk come from brown cows?". And no, I'm not kidding.

Perhaps it's the mythology of the Easter Bunny delivering eggs that confuses people. Maybe it is a childlike desire to remain oblivious to reality. Whatever it might be, let's end the confusion or perhaps illusion.

No, rabbits, bunnies, hares, (however you'd like to refer to them) do not lay eggs. Although, now that I think about it, it would be tremendous fun to crack a giant egg on Easter morning and find a fuzzy little bunny in it.

Rabbits are mammals who give birth to live offspring, multitudes of offspring, numerous times a year; from whence comes the term; "breeding like rabbits!".

Not that there aren't mammals who do lay eggs. These wondrous creatures live mostly in Australia and New Guinea and are referred to as monotremes. They include the duck-billed Platypus and Spiny Anteaters (Echidnas).

My guess would be that when the bunny was chosen as the springtime Santa back in 16th century Germany, not many people had seen, or even known about the Platypus. There was also an early pagan legend in which the goddess Eastre turns a bird into a snow hare who can lay eggs for one day a year, (mhm--Easter).

Just imagine an Easter Platypus or Easter Spiny Anteater hopping down the- - -oh never mind!

