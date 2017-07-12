Do NOT Listen to This Song – Unless You Want to Fall Asleep

Here's your interesting 'did you know' question of the day.

Did you know there's a song that's been proven to reduce anxiety by as much as 65%? In fact, it's so effective motorists are being warned not to listen to it while driving.

The song is called " Weightless " by Marconi Union . It was specifically designed to slow your heart rate, reduce blood pressure and lower cortisol ( adrenaline ) levels.

If you'd like to give it a listen, here's the YouTube version of the song. Just make sure your boss isn't around at the time because there's a good chance you gonna nod off.

Source: Inc .

