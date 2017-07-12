Do NOT Listen to This Song – Unless You Want to Fall Asleep
Here's your interesting 'did you know' question of the day.
Did you know there's a song that's been proven to reduce anxiety by as much as 65%? In fact, it's so effective motorists are being warned not to listen to it while driving.
The song is called "Weightless" by Marconi Union. It was specifically designed to slow your heart rate, reduce blood pressure and lower cortisol (adrenaline) levels.
If you'd like to give it a listen, here's the YouTube version of the song. Just make sure your boss isn't around at the time because there's a good chance you gonna nod off.
Source: Inc.
