Do Blue Light Glasses Really Work?

It's a way of life.

Many of us spend our workday looking at, or perhaps staring at, a computer screen. You can't get away from it.

I'm at that age where I can remember my parents telling me 'Don't sit so close to the TV, you'll ruin your eyes'. Oh c'mon, what a load of hooey! And so I sat close up to the television, back in the day when they were huge and a piece of furniture. It wouldn't hurt my eyes.

Were they right? I don't know, but I wear glasses.

Now back to 'modern times'. It's not a TV we spend hours looking at (OK, maybe we do), it's the computer screen at work or perhaps the smartphone at...well...everywhere. And if it causes headaches and eye strain, Blue Light Glasses can help.

Or can they?

There's a considerable amount of debate about that. Some people report that their eyes stopped watering and the headaches they experienced after hours with the computer have stopped thanks to them. Others aren't so sure.

A spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology doesn’t recommend the glasses and neither does the academy.

So to me, it seems like the consensus is: It's too early to tell. If you've tried them or plan to, let me know if they work for you. In the meantime, don't sit too close to that TV!

elitedaily and knoxnews contributed to this article