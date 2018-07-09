Dive on In! It’s Safe to Swim at Lake Alvin Again

Just in time for what appears to be an upcoming 7 plus days of sweltering summer heat here in the Sioux Empire, Lake Alvin Recreation Area is back open.

Yep, KSFY TV is reporting the water is once again fine, so feel free to dive on in!

Lake Alvin State Park, know for its popular beach facilities and excellent fishing is located 4 miles east, and 1 mile north of Harrisburg, off County Road 135. Its location typically makes it a great spot to hang out for sun lovers and anglers alike from Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. Those who love to fish, know that Alvin is chock-full of walleye, northern pike, crappie, sunfish, perch, catfish and of course plenty of bullheads.

However, since Friday, (June 29) swimmers have not been allowed to roam the beaches of Lake Alvin Recreation Area due to high levels of bacteria found in the water.

But according to KSFY, new water samples were taken on Thursday, (July 5) and they show a healthy level of bacteria in the water now exits. That means the beaches of Alvin are once again ready for both swimmers, and anglers to enjoy! And not a moment too soon I might add.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: