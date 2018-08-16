Ditech Financial to Close Rapid City Call Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A mortgage lending firm plans to close its call center in Rapid City that employs about 450 people.

Ditech Financial says it will shutter the center late next year when its lease expires.

Ditech was founded in 1995 as one of the first online mortgage lenders. It has 7,000 employees in North America. Ditech is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota and Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender tells the Rapid City Journal the closure was not unexpected, but nonetheless bad news for its employees and the city.

https://rapidcityjournal.com/news/local/ditech-to-shutter-rapid-city-call-center-next-year-jobs/article_927ce9aa-cbad-58ca-8b66-4cfe8a9e9c69.html

