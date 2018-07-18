What began as a simple burglary investigation, quickly expanded into a complex web that police are trying to untangle.

The Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force served a warrant Tuesday in the 1100 block of S. Blaine Avenue based on information that a man who lived there had committed two burglaries earlier this month. One of the incidents occurred at the Pizza Ranch in Dell Rapids and the other at the Ace Hardware in Tea.

Captain Jason Gearman of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says detectives uncovered more than stolen goods during a search of the residence.

“Officers noted that there was possible bomb-making equipment and bomb chemicals so the bomb squad was called in from the Sioux Falls Police Department.”

Gearman says further investigation prompted an extremely cautious path forward.

“They had to evacuate a certain range because of some of the powders that they suspected. After testing was done, they identified it as ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder mixed together. There’s no legal purpose for that compound. It can be a volatile explosive.”

Also found at the scene was an improvised explosive device in a nearby vehicle which had to be detonated on site. Plus there were materials related to the Antifa movement which specifically showed an extreme hatred toward the police, fire department and other government agencies.

Arrested was 43-year old Mark Einerwold of Sioux Falls on the charges of burglary and the sale, transportation or possession of a destructive device with more charges possible in the case. Einerwold was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a $200,000 cash only bond.

