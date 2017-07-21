Dispute Leads to Gun Accidentally Being Discharged in Sioux Falls

A fight between two friends resulted in a firearm being discharged at a local business on Wednesday night in Sioux Falls .

KSFY TV is reporting the incident began around 9:30 PM on the evening of Wednesday (July 19).

A 41-year-old Sioux Falls man got into an argument with his wife at a business located in the 300 block of South Garfield Avenue in Sioux Falls .

A 25-year-old friend of the couple attempted to stop the disagreement by intervening, and the husband punched the friend in the face according to the KSFY TV report.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY TV , that's when the victim left the scene of the fight and went to a different business to call another person to give him a lift home.

The victim soon discovered he had forgotten his wallet and keys at the first business. Upon returning to the location of the fight, the husband threatened the victim with a hammer. The suspect's wife managed to get the hammer away from her husband, he then produced a gun from his waistband and accidentally fired a shot in the direction of the victim. The bullet missed the victim, went through a store window and hit the suspect's vehicle.

The victim immediately fled the scene of the dispute and called authorities from another location, according to Clemens.

When police arrived, they took Arian Abdul Mubeen Wissal into custody and charged him with simple assault and two counts of aggravated assault.

No one was seriously hurt as a result of the incident.

Source: KSFY TV

