Technically, I know I am a grown person. I am 32 years old, I have a car payment and student loan debt. I'm old enough to vote and drink and buy tobacco, but I will never be too old for Winnie the Pooh!

The first trailer was released for Disney's Christopher Robin and it looks so good. I watched it and it hit me right in the feels.

Ewan McGregor plays a grown up Christopher Robin who needs to be reminded of his childhood wonder.

The plot kind of reminds me of Hook, the adaptation of Peter Pan that depicts Robin Williams as grown Peter who goes back to Neverland to remember what really matters! I love that movie and I'm sure I'll like this one too!

A couple of the animated Winnie the Pooh movies were on regular rotation at our house growing up. Pooh is so funny yet wise. Plus, I can relate to the whole loving honey thing. I mean replace honey with chocolate and we're basically the same person. Plus, Pooh doesn't wear pants, and I don't like pants either!

In 2011 there was a new Winnie the Pooh movie released and I am not ashamed to admit that I went to the theatre to see it. By myself. No kids. And I loved it!

And when Christopher Robin comes out on August 3rd I will once again be in the theatre!

