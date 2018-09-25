Disney Ticket Prices Going Up Depending On the Day

If you're planning on visiting Disney World anytime after October 15, plan on paying more to get inside the gates. How much, depends on what day you're there. Starting October 16, the cost to get will coincide with what day of the week you're there.

The company is rolling out a new purchasing platform that will feature an interactive online calendar, which displays different prices based on the dates guests choose to visit. The calendar will also show guests the lowest-priced days within a specific month.

Disney says the changes will allow the company to “better distribute attendance throughout the year." A one-day, one-park ticket will cost anywhere from $109 to $129 - again, depending on what day you plan to visit the park.

Source: Associated Press