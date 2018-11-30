Disney on Ice Celebrated ‘100 Years of Magic’ and I Loved It

This was my second Disney on Ice show and again, it did not disappoint. I mean, seriously though, it's Disney. Disney has never done anything I didn't like. Except maybe the new Pete's Dragon. But I digress.

Anyway, the show started with Minnie and Mickey celebrating their 90th Anniversary! Who says showbiz romances don't last?

Then we started way back with Pinocchio and went all the way up to more modern stories like Frozen and Finding Dory . The show's title is '100 Years of Magic' and they meant it.

All of my personal favorites were included in some way shape or form! The Little Mermaid , The Lion King , and even Mulan ! Mulan gets so easily forgotten, but she is so rad! However, I will say, Mulan didn't quite get the time and attention she deserved. Same with The Lion King . I understand that all the stories are very condensed versions of what we know and love, but they didn't include Mulan saving the Emperor and The Lion King had no mention of Mufasa or Scar or that Simba was the true king. That's not really even a criticism, it's more of an observation.

And, I obviously wasn't too upset as I was fangirling and singing along to every song!

I don't know one person that doesn't have a favorite Disney movie or character and chances are this show will feature your favorite!

There are more shows this weekend at The DenSanPremCen !

Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic