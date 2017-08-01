If you ever wanted to experience scuba diving, well this is your chance! The "Go Dive Now" pool will be hooking up with Landshark Scuba at the Sioux Empire Fair for 4 fun days for you to experience weightlessness of breathing underwater FOR FREE!!

This is the 3rd year that they have done this. The pool is going to be 4 1/2 feet deep but you will learn the same skills as you would in a deep pool. All of the gear will be provided for you, tank, mask, etc.

This free event is for people 12 and over and will be going on from August 10 through August 13.

So bring your friends and your suit and try scuba diving at the fair!