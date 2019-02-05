‘Dirty Dancing’ is Returning to Theaters for Two Days

Image via Amazon/Screen Crush

One of the most romantic movies is coming back to the big screen just in time for Valentine's Day. Dirty Dancing starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey is coming back to theaters for two days only, Sunday, February 10, 2019, and Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

The movie was released back in 1987 cost just $6 million to make but grossed more than $214 million globally. In fact, the movie was so popular that stage version of it has had sellout performances in Australia, Europe, and North America. There was even a made-for-tv remake was released in 2017. Times for both days are listened below:

Sunday, February 10, 2019

4:00PM and 7:00PM

Wednesday, February 13, 2019

4:00PM and 7:00PM

So mark it on your calendars and make plans to see this timeless love story one more time at either Century Stadium 14 or Century East Dawley Farms .

Source: Forbes