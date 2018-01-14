Dinosaurs are Back at the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum

Cabin fever caught up with you yet? Here's something fun for you and the entire family to do on a cold January day, take a step back into the land time forgot.

The Dino-Roars' exhibit is back at the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History.

KSFY TV is reporting the Great Room Museum at the zoo has once again gone prehistoric for the third year in a row. 19 lifelike dinosaurs are now on display and ready to come to life right before your very eyes from now through April.

Elizabeth Whealy, Great Plains Zoo president and CEO told KSFY TV, "The zoo is a year-round attraction with having warm viewing of outside animals out in the zoo, and you can spend time in the museum looking at the dinosaurs and having a lot of hands-on educational encounters."

In addition to the Dino-Roars' display, Great Plains Zoo visitors can also search for fossils in a hands-on Dinosaur Dig area set up at the zoo.

Source: KSFY TV

