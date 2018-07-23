Dine With The Animals at Great Plains Zoo Jungle Jubilee

The Great Plains Zoo’s annual gala is back with a ROAR! Have fun and help out a great cause at one of the most unique events you'll ever attend!

Sioux Falls Jungle Jubilee is Thursday, August 2nd. You'll have an unforgettable evening of animal encounters, live music from the Hegg Brothers, gourmet food, premium drinks, and an exciting live auction!

Proceeds from the 2018 Jungle Jubilee gala will benefit the Zoo’s Lions: Building Our Community Pride Campaign.

5:30 p.m. Cocktails and hearty hors-d'oeuvres

6:45 p.m. Program, with live music following

Your support at Jungle Jubilee helps our Zoo build momentum for a new Lion exhibit and breeding center with a pride of up to 10 Lions! Your donations work to save 43 endangered and threatened species, including the Eastern Black Rhino and Amur Tiger. It also goes to care for more than 1,000 animals and 301,000 kids and families each year!

You have to different table reservation options:

Table 1: $2,500

Premier seating at a reserved table for eight individuals, includes wine for the evening and prominent logo display.

Table 2: $1,000

Seating at a reserved table for eight individuals, and includes logo display.

Individual Tickets: $125 Seating is limited. To purchase your tables and tickets online go to Greatzoo.org or call Amber Kruger at 605-367-8313, ext. 132.

The Zoo & Museum will be closing at 2:30 p.m. (last admission at 1:30 p.m.) on Thursday, August 2 to prepare for Jungle Jubilee, our annual gala.