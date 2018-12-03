The vacant space once occupied by Younkers in The Empire Mall won't be vacant this time next year.

KSFY TV is reporting that Sioux Falls will get another major department store next year. The Empire Mall announced on Monday, (December 3) that Dillard's plans to open a Sioux Falls location by the fall of 2019 in the former Younkers location in The Empire.

Dan Gies, manager at The Empire Mall, told KSFY on Monday, “We are incredibly excited over the news that Dillard’s has chosen The Empire Mall for its first location in the Upper Midwest. The Empire Mall continues to evolve by offering our visitors more market-exclusive and must-have brands than any mall in the region.”

The Empire Malls plans to add even more space to the former Younkers location to accommodate Dillard's needs. The 100,000-square-foot space will expand an additional 40,000 square-feet according to Gies. With construction set to begin sometime in early 2019.

The Dillard's Department Store Chain is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas and currently operates 292 stores, located in 29 states.

The new Sioux Falls, South Dakota store will be one of just a few stores Dillard's has in the upper Midwest.

Once Dillard's opens in The Empire Mall, it is sure to attract interested shoppers from all over the tri-state region.

Source: KSFY TV