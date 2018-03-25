Different Folk Records Showcases Some of Sioux Falls’ Best

Patrick Lalley / KSOO

I don't know that I've attended a concert with as much variety of local talent as the Different Strokes show on Saturday (March 24) at the Orpheum.

The artists were gathered together by Different Folk Records, the Sioux Falls-based label, which has produced a stream of recordings in the past couple years.

Not everybody on stage was a Different Folk act, but several were. They included Burlap Wolf King, Union Grove Pickers and members of the JAS Quintet.

But added to the bill was Sioux Falls hip-hop stalwarts Soulcrate Music.

JAS members Andrew Reinartz on bass and Joel Stockwell on sax opened the night with a few tunes and then weaved in an out all night, backing various configurations of bands.

One memorable moment featured Soulcrate with Reinertz on bass with a four-piece horn section. That's not something you'll see everyday.

But that was true for Soulcrate in several ways.

"This is our first 'sit-down' show," said Wes Eisenhauer, who performs with his brother Dan and Cory Gerlach, as the core of Soulcrate.

It wasn't a sit-down show for long as the group's fans, who had largely been hanging out in back of the Orpheum or in the lobby/bar, came to the front for the set.

Other highlights included the Union Grove Pickers going electric for the first time. One of the area's most prolific Americana acts, the electric Pickers had a bit different vibe without wandering too far from their inspiration. They are very good.

Thomas Hentges, the front-man for Burlap Wolf King showcased his soulful voice and his fantastic band.

And Andrew and Joel demonstrated the versatility and musicianship all night.

In the end, it was a melding of genres with the common thread of local pride that was a highly entertaining evening at the Orpheum.

Thanks to Andy Howes of Different Folk Records for pulling it all together.

