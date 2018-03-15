Different Cast of Skyforce Characters Struggle in Memphis

A long distance barrage in the second quarter launched the Memphis Hustle past the Sioux Falls Skyforce 140-111 on Wednesday in Southhaven, Mississippi.

Twelve times the Hustle (18-28) launched from downtown in the 12 minutes before intermission. Eight of those connected. Then include 7-16 from inside the arc for Memphis. That’s a pretty steep hill to navigate for an opponent.

Also a factor was a radically different set of folks that Sioux Falls (25-21) deployed. Already announced that day was the call-up of Briante Weber and neither Torrey Craig, Derrick Jones, Jr. nor Larry Drew II donned their jerseys.

Omari Johnson was especially proficient for the Hustle pouring in 27 points including 7 of 12 from long range. Center Chance Comanche came up with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Marquis Teague scored 19 points.

Tony Mitchell led all scorers with 28 points and supplied 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Derrick Walton, Jr. was next with 15 points plus Bubu Palo got his first start of the season and finished with 13 points.

A big showdown awaits for the ‘Force at home on Saturday with playoff-bound Austin. Meanwhile on the same night Memphis will be at Windy City.

